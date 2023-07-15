 
menu menu menu

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George is not as shy as he may seem compared to his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8. and prince Louis, 5.

According to a close friend of the royal family, the young prince, who is second in line to the throne, was a “cracking lad,” via People Magazine.

British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta has dressed all three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to her, George “knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been involved in their children’s lives, making sure that they have an active role as parents.

The nine-year-old royal has been seen out and about with his parents, especially Prince William at sporting events, embracing his “really sporty” side.

George has taken up rugby which Kate once revealed was because he is “tall” and “has the physique.”

Arrieta added that it’s “something that’s been encouraged from an early age.”

While there the upbringing of the Wales’ children is different from his predecessors, his grandfather King Charles and great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, George's parents are well aware that he is the future king and there needs to be balance maintained.

“It’s a massive balancing act,” one palace insider told People Magazine. 

“William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife
Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage

Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage
Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?

Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?
Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus

Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus
Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed
Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon
‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed video

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti