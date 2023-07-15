Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Misan Harriman has expressed his anger over media outlet for filming Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children during their latest family outing.



The Sky News shared the video on its official Twitter handle and tweeted “William and Kate got the school holidays off to a flying start by taking their children on a family day out to the world's largest military air show - but Prince Louis didn't seem impressed.”

Reacting to it, Meghan and Harry’s photographer said, “I really wish the press would just stop filming theses babies All the time. Let them be!!!.

“It doesn’t feel right. Even if it’s a formal press call they should just publish the set up shots and not this candid observation stuff, especially when they are so small.”

He went on to say, “Does advertising revenue matter more than protecting these kids?! Cmon folks…

“Also some of the comments on twitter are abhorrent.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their children made a surprise visit to Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday.