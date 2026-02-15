Bear Grylls plans his end-of-the-world escape at sea

Bear Grylls, iconic adventurer who is best known for his wild nature, has shared that he bought a special escape boat to protect his family if the world ever turns dangerous.

The TV star said that the boat is very strong and made of steel that it can even break through ice.

The TV star also revealed that it is armed and built for extreme situations.

Bear, however, lives on a private island in north Wales with his wife Shara and their three children.

He said that the boat apparently gives him peace of mind and according to him, it has very little modern technology and works mostly by hand.

This allows the family to leave quickly if needed in dangerous situations.

The survival expert admitted the boat cost him a huge amount of money, as he said that it is the most expensive thing he ever bought apart from property.

But the Television star didnt reveal the price of the work.

For the unversed, Bear is famous for surviving in tough conditions and eating unusual food on his shows.

For him, being ready for anything is a way of life.

He is currently working with Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Bear Hunt where Holly said that Bear helped her face fear during filming.

She further shared that he taught her how to stay brave even when she felt scared.