 
Geo News

Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport

‘Wuthering Heights’ hits cinemas on February 13

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport
Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport

Jacob Elordi gave fans very different look from his brooding Heathcliff persona when he arrived at Brisbane Airport on Saturday.

The 28-year-old actor was seen walking through the terminal while raising his middle finger, a bold gesture that stunned people there.

Jacob stood out in a bright mustard-yellow jacket covered in flowers and graphics, paired with jeans and dark sunglasses.

He carried a bag casually as he walked but it was his bold gesture that made the moment unforgettable.

Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport

It was a far cry from the serious, gothic look he’s been showing on the Wuthering Heights press tour with Margot Robbie.

In the film, the Euphoria star plays the brooding Heathcliff while the Barbie actress stars as Catherine Earnshaw.

At the Sydney premiere earlier this week, Jacob revealed that he added a gold tooth to his look for Heathcliff’s transformation.

Margot wowed in a flowing ivory gown with a fitted corset and soft tulle skirt that moved gracefully with every step.

Fans, however, have noticed the chemistry between Jacob and Margot, and he also recently admitted that he stayed close to her on set, watching her every move.

Wuthering Heights hits cinemas on February 13, giving audiences both gothic romance and a peek at Jacob’s more playful, unpredictable side.

Harper Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn as Cruz's plea goes unheard amid feud
Harper Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn as Cruz's plea goes unheard amid feud
How Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn never settled for less than perfect
How Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn never settled for less than perfect
Gordon Ramsay catches fire for 'invasive' comments over Beckham family feud
Gordon Ramsay catches fire for 'invasive' comments over Beckham family feud
Rupert Grint moves on from ‘Harry Potter' fame with ‘Nightborn'
Rupert Grint moves on from ‘Harry Potter' fame with ‘Nightborn'
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo 'working it out on the remix' after feud
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo 'working it out on the remix' after feud
Miley Cyrus builds anticipation for 'Hannah Montana' return in new update
Miley Cyrus builds anticipation for 'Hannah Montana' return in new update
Justin Bieber, Hailey launch new collaboration after surviving split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey launch new collaboration after surviving split rumours
Stephen Amell joins ‘Baywatch' reboot as David Hasselhoff's on-screen son
Stephen Amell joins ‘Baywatch' reboot as David Hasselhoff's on-screen son