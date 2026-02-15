Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport

Jacob Elordi gave fans very different look from his brooding Heathcliff persona when he arrived at Brisbane Airport on Saturday.



The 28-year-old actor was seen walking through the terminal while raising his middle finger, a bold gesture that stunned people there.

Jacob stood out in a bright mustard-yellow jacket covered in flowers and graphics, paired with jeans and dark sunglasses.

He carried a bag casually as he walked but it was his bold gesture that made the moment unforgettable.

It was a far cry from the serious, gothic look he’s been showing on the Wuthering Heights press tour with Margot Robbie.

In the film, the Euphoria star plays the brooding Heathcliff while the Barbie actress stars as Catherine Earnshaw.

At the Sydney premiere earlier this week, Jacob revealed that he added a gold tooth to his look for Heathcliff’s transformation.

Margot wowed in a flowing ivory gown with a fitted corset and soft tulle skirt that moved gracefully with every step.

Fans, however, have noticed the chemistry between Jacob and Margot, and he also recently admitted that he stayed close to her on set, watching her every move.

Wuthering Heights hits cinemas on February 13, giving audiences both gothic romance and a peek at Jacob’s more playful, unpredictable side.