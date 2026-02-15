Katie Price slams snakes in blunt post following viral wedding

Katie Price has slammed “snakes” in a bold Valentine’s Day post just weeks after marrying Lee Andrews.

The reality star praised her new husband, who is from Dubai, while taking a dig at critics.

Katie wrote on her Instagram Stories that Lee gave her “more security more respect” and called negative people “bitter” and “snakes in all areas.”

The couple, however, tied the knot last month after a very quick romance.

Since then, they have been in the public eye, with Lee facing claims about jail time and travel issues, which he denies.

He has shared clips of their life together, including one Katie reposted showing her hugging a dog.

The clip apparently hinted at their new life and plans for the future, including Katie wanting more children.

Their fast wedding, moreover, has also affected work as Katie has been filming a Sky documentary with Louis Theroux’s company Mindhouse, but sources said that the sudden marriage made older footage feel out of date.

For the unversed, Katie is currently in Dubai with Lee and her close friend Kerry Katona.