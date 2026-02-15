Damon Albarn clashes with Graham Norton in awkward chat show moment

Damon Albarn created an uncomfortable but funny moment on The Graham Norton Show after calling out host Graham Norton live on air.

The singer appeared on Friday’s episode alongside Adrian Lester, Leo Woodall, Stephen Graham and Kaley Cuoco.

Albarn was on the show to promote Gorillaz and their upcoming tour, which is set to stop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

During the chat, Albarn suddenly pointed out that he wasn’t invited back onto the show for a long time.

“You haven’t invited me back,” he said while calmly sipping his drink. Norton quickly replied, “Well, you’re here now.”

Albarn, however, then reminded Norton of a past moment in a nightclub where he earlier asked the same question.

Norton then appeared confused and said that he had no memory of it, joking that he must have been drunk.

Albarn laughed and replied that it must have been one of those nightclubs.

Norton, moreover, admitted that he may have blocked it out because of the awkwardness.

The exchange apparently left the audience laughing and quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the episode.

Despite the awkward start, Albarn stayed relaxed and the show soon moved on, keeping the mood light and playful.