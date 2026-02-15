Gordon Ramsay break silence on Beckham family feud: 'Nothing inappropriate'

Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to turn down the heat in one of Hollywood’s most talked about family feuds.

The celebrity chef, 59, addressed the growing tension between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, after Brooklyn claimed on Instagram that his mom “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz at their 2022 wedding – and danced “very inappropriately” with him.

Ramsay, who attended the wedding and has been close with the Beckhams for nearly 25 years, isn’t buying it.

“Victoria is upset, and [has] every right to be upset,” Ramsay told The Sun. “We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun [and] having a dance.”

When pressed on whether Victoria had grinded on her son? Ramsay didn’t mince words: “No! nothing of the sort. It was fun.”

He admitted family dynamics can shift after marriage. "There’s bound to be some form of clash," he said, calling David and Brooklyn’s bond “very, very deep, and I know how much David loves Brooklyn."

Ramsay added, ““But it’s hard I think when you are infatuated. Love is blind,” Ramsay told The Sun. “He’s desperate to stand on his own two feet.”

Still, his advice was clear: “remember where you came from and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mom and dad, and you need to understand that.”

As for David and Victoria? Sources say they’re heartbroken – but hopeful. And if Ramsay’s right, time might just cool this kitchen down.