Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco flaunt intimate Valentine’s Day plans

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with a zest for the simple things in life.

The pair showed off a hot dog cart on their respective Instagram stories, with the former Disney star also receiving a generous bouquet of roses from her husband of a few months.

Selena, 33, shared two images to her social media — the first was a never-before-seen shot from her wedding in September 2025, in which she was seen embracing her groom from behind as he seemingly serenaded her.

While the second slide showcased a black-and-white snap of the couple’s latest outdoor setting for the romantic weekend.

Benny, 37, reciprocated the love by sharing multiple pictures to his Instagram stories.

Starting things off with a coloured version of the garden setting from his wife’s stories, the record producer also shared a wide shot of the magnificent tree under which the couple set their Valentine’s picnic.

Further slides revealed a picture of the Come & Get It singer posing with her roses and a closer look at the pair’s Valentine’s Day menu.

Benny’s stories concluded with a shot of Selena gazing at the roses above her and one where she was spotted admiring the bouquet filled with identical flowers.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27 last year, around two years after dating, as the couple were first linked with each other back in 2023.

They have collaborated professionally on multiple music releases, including a joint album titled I Said I Love You First, which dropped in March 2025.