Bethenny Frankel latest rant sparks concern among friends

Bethenny Frankel has never exactly been known for whispering. But after her latest Instagram rant – sparked by backlash over comments about Bad Bunny – some of her inner circle reportedly are.

Following criticism, the former The Real Housewives of New York City star doubled down online, declaring, “You’re not gonna take me down.” Publicly? Defiant. Privately? A little more complicated, as per media outlet.

“She thrives on reaction,” one longtime associate claimed. “But the reaction isn’t turning into opportunity anymore.”

Another insider said the media math just doesn’t add up like it used to do. “For years, outrageous worked. It got headlines, deals, attention. Now it gets pushback.”

Frankel built a business empire on being blunt – and on RHONY, sharp edges meant strong ratings. But as source bluntly puts it: “Conflict used to equal cash. Now it equals brand hesitation.”

As per insiders, some friends have stepped back, and corporate partners are moving cautiously. “There’s industry fatigue,” one source adds. “The shock factor isn’t converting like it once did.”

Still, those closest to her aren’t counting her out. “She’s not fragile,” a friend insists. “But she may be realizing the rules have changed."

Is this just another Bethenny reinvention arc? Or the start of a quieter chapter? Either way, she’s clearly not logging off anytime soon.