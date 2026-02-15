 
Brooklyn cut ties with Gordon Ramsay as chef speaks out on Beckham feud

The celebrity chef spoke about the ongoing family feud on Friday

Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest son of  Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50
Brooklyn Beckham, who has vowed not to tolerate negativity around him, has now unfollowed his father's bestfriend Gordon Ramsay on Instagram after the chef called on him to 'remember where he came from.'

The celebrity chef, 59, spoke about the ongoing family feud on Friday but insisted that the pair have a good relationship. 

Ramsay believes the influencer's 'infatuation' with Nicola Peltz, 31, has led to his very public decision to cut ties with his immediate family.

Brooklyn has since unfollowed the chef but has stopped short of blocking him.

A friend of the families said: ‘Brooklyn and Nicola clearly don’t want any criticism at all. They just don’t want to hear any negativity about themselves.

‘They must hate being talked about unless it’s gushing. Maybe they don’t like the truth.’

Ramsay said he believes it is only ‘a matter of time’ before Brooklyn realises ‘what his parents mean to him’.

He told The Sun: 'Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,' he told The Sun.

'But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement earlier this month in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife. He claimed his mum danced 'inappropriately on' him at his wedding in 2022.

