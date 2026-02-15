Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' controversial scene explained

Director Emerald Fennell responds to backlash over 'Wuthering Heights' opening scene

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s much-awaited movie Wuthering Heights sparked controversy on the first day of its release.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the romantic comedy based on Emily Bronte’s novel of the same name. It revolves around the love story of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The movie was released on February 13 and soon after its release it was harshly criticized for its opening scene that featured a man being hanged, while people around paid more attention to an involuntary physical response.

Fennell has finally explained the reason behind involving the scene, which according to her, was not intended to be used as shock value, rather there was a meaning and reason behind it.

During a chat on USA Today, the director opened, “With the first moments of a film, you need to set the tone and say what it is. This is a deeply felt romance.”

At the same time, she wanted audience to understand that the film is going to be “darkly funny, surprising and stranger” then expected.

Emerald continued, “It was important to acknowledge early on that arousal and danger are kind of the same thing – that is what the Gothic is, and it was important that the first thing we see is Cathy, this young girl, seemingly frightened but then actually delighted.”

The Wuthering Heights creator admitted that she wanted to break the perception of people about the world of period dramas, which for them was "fragrant, beautiful and lovely."

“It wasn't at all. It was a dangerous place to live in, so it was crucial for me to show that right at the beginning”, said Fennell.