 
menu menu menu

Cher challenges Sonny Bono’s widow lawsuit over royalties: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Cher challenges Sonny Bono’s widow lawsuit over royalties: Deets inside
Cher challenges Sonny Bono’s widow lawsuit over royalties: Deets inside

Cher has recently been fighting against ex-husband Sonny Bono’s widow Mary over royalties in the court.

According to Radar Online, the singer wants a federal judge to discard all the claims filed against her.

The outlet reported that Cher sued Mary back in 2021, claiming she was withholding money owed from Sonny & Cher’s classic joint hits.

The singer mentioned that the royalties “were owned from songs like The Beat Goes On and I Got You Babe”.

In the lawsuit, Cher pointed out that she and Sonny concurred to “split their royalties equally in their 1975 divorce”.

The musician stated that Sonny’s widow Mary had been collecting royalties that’s not owed to her.

Therefore, Cher demanded $1 million in damages and pleaded the court to find the divorce agreement to be valid”.

Cher also asserted that federal law gave her the “authority to terminate the divorce agreement”.

However, Mary maintained that the 50% deal had expired and the royalties were now paid to Sonny’s heirs.

“Sonny could grant Cher his then-current rights, including a 50% royalty interest in his copyrights. Sonny could not, however, have signed away his heirs’ future rights of termination,” read Mary’s motion.

Mary further said, “The heirs’ right to terminate under the Copyright Act preempts Cher’s state law breach of contract claim. Therefore, her claim fails.”

Meanwhile, Cher now requested the court to reject the entire counterclaim and allow her lawsuit to move forward.

The musician said, “Mary has wrongfully induced a third party to pay her the royalties.”

Moreover, Cher demanded Mary pay her legal fees associated with fighting the counterclaim. 

More From Entertainment:

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all
Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday
Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos
‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud video

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud
Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids
Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits video

Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day video

King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer video

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife