Fabinho absent from Liverpool training camp after £40m bid from Al-Ittihad

Fabinho did not travel with Liverpool's squad for a training camp in Germany following a £40 million bid from the Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

According to Sky Sports, the English club accepted Al-Ittihad's offer for the 29-year-old, giving him permission to have a medical and go through with other formalities.

The Brazilian completed his move the Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 for a fee of £43 million. He has appeared in 219 matches for The Reds where he scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists.



In his five-year-long career at the English club, he won seven trophies including a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title, English Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad have already signed the current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema on a big-money contract on a three-year deal last month.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country,” Benzema was quoted as saying in the club statement.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project,” the Ballon d’Or holder said.

They also completed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante on a four-year deal.

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson is still a part of the pre-season tour despite constant interest from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

It must be noted that the Saudia Pro League have taken the football world by storm in the last seven months.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo — who joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 — made his move to the Middle East, we have seen names like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’golo Kante and many others following in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.