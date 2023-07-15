 
menu menu menu

Fabinho absent from Liverpool training camp after £40m bid from Al-Ittihad

By
Sports Desk

|July 15, 2023

Liverpools Fabinho celebrates scoring their first goal. — Reuters/File
Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates scoring their first goal. — Reuters/File 

Fabinho did not travel with Liverpool's squad for a training camp in Germany following a £40 million bid from the Saudi club Al-Ittihad. 

According to Sky Sports, the English club accepted Al-Ittihad's offer for the 29-year-old, giving him permission to have a medical and go through with other formalities.

The Brazilian completed his move the Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 for a fee of £43 million. He has appeared in 219 matches for The Reds where he scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists.

In his five-year-long career at the English club, he won seven trophies including a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title, English Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad have already signed the current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema on a big-money contract on a three-year deal last month.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country,” Benzema was quoted as saying in the club statement.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project,” the Ballon d’Or holder said.

They also completed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante on a four-year deal.

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson is still a part of the pre-season tour despite constant interest from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

It must be noted that the Saudia Pro League have taken the football world by storm in the last seven months.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo — who joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 — made his move to the Middle East, we have seen names like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’golo Kante and many others following in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

More From Sports:

Optimistic Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in first Test at Galle tomorrow

Optimistic Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in first Test at Galle tomorrow
Ashwin's spin magic decimates West Indies in first Test

Ashwin's spin magic decimates West Indies in first Test
Djokovic defeats Sinner, reaches ninth Wimbledon final

Djokovic defeats Sinner, reaches ninth Wimbledon final
Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?

Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?
Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester
Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi

Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai