Dua Lipa stuns in leggy display at celebrity-filled night out at London's Chiltern Firehouse

Dua Lipa, an iconic musician, put on a leggy display as she accompanied Ashley Robert in leading the stars enjoying a glamour-filled night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Friday.



The 27-year-old Dua displayed herself in a black and white striped mini dress. The mini dress was highlighting her toned pins.

For the evening, she wrapped herself in a matching black jacket and elevated her height with a pair of black boots.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker let her brunette locks fall loose down her shoulders. She carried a navy handbag with her, reports Dailymail.

The iconic musician completed her look with a pair of silver earrings and a light palette of makeup.

Ashley Robert has added to the glamour by showcasing her impressive figure in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline.

She was also wearing black boots and a matching jacket. The 41-year-old Ashley carried a black handbag to add to her look.

Chelsea Handler and Laura Whitmore were also spotted enjoying the night out at the popular celebrity haunt.

The outing comes after Dua has been on the promotional trail for the new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The hitmaker portrays Mermaid Barbie in the flick, which had its London premiere at Leicester Square.