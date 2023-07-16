Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn share 'Star Wars' stories

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are now part of 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke is sharing the screen with Ben Mendelsohn on Secret Invasion.

But the pair also previously worked on another franchise: the Star Wars.

Sharing their connection to the sci-fi franchise, the Game of Thrones said they compared Star Wars stories in an interview with IMDB.

"We did a little Star Wars swap…" she said.

"We talked about Star Wars a bit," Mendelsohn admitted.

"Would you want to revisit your Star Wars character?" the interviewer asked Clarke.

"Well, you know what, umm," then revealed, "I'm in Marvel now, I'm not allowed! What about you?"

"He built the Death Star, so I would potentially revisit, although it's difficult…for obvious reasons," Mendelsohn added, highlighting the fate of his Rogue One character Krennic.

Clarke referred to his role in the franchise as "Mine is a little rogue, you see. My character is a little kind of... messy on the side situation."

"I'm very far from the empire, all that stuff."

Clarke played the love internet of Han Solo, Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018

While Mendelsohn portrayed Director Krennic in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.