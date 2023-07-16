Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative Tattoo after historic win

Czech Republic´s Marketa Vondrousova speaks during a press conference in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre after winning the women´s singles final tennis match against Tunisia´s Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2023.—AFP

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, known for her extensive collection of tattoos, is planning to get a commemorative tattoo after her historic win.

Despite already having numerous tattoos adorning her body, the 24-year-old Czech player still has room for more.

In a unique gesture, Vondrousova's coach, Jan Hernych, promised to get a tattoo if she won one of the sport's Grand Slam titles. True to their agreement, Vondrousova plans to join Hernych at a tattoo parlour to commemorate her place in tennis history.

Describing tattoos as "art," Vondrousova proudly displays inked designs on her arms and legs. Her current tattoos include phrases such as 'No rain, no flowers' and 'It's OK,' along with symbols like a heart, a tulip, and the number 13. While Vondrousova and Hernych have not yet determined the design of their new tattoos, she jokingly mentioned that she might choose matching designs for them.

Reflecting on the promise made by Hernych, Vondrousova expressed her hopes that he wouldn't back out. Sporting a smile after her victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the singles final, she said, "I think I'll choose for him. Maybe we'll get the same one." The Wimbledon triumph has not only solidified Vondrousova's place in tennis history but also propelled her into the world's top 10 rankings.