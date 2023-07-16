 
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas watch Wimbledon match from 'Royal Box'

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Priyanka and Nick attended the women's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed the latest match at the Wimbledon championship from the Royal Box of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Chopra and Jonas attended the women's final, in which Marketa Simkova attained a fantastic victory against her opponent.

However, the lovebirds were not wearing matching outfits, but the one thing that was surely coordinating was their vibe.

The American singer shared a bunch of pictures from their tennis date. He gave a special mention to his ladylove and also gave a special shoutout to the winner.

The Quantico actress wore a green, black, and grey coloured outfit with black leggings and matching stilettos.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a camel-colored coloured patterened pantsuit with a matching tie. He wore brown formal shoes along with his outfit.

The caption on the post read: "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart emoticon). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Citadel. She also appeared in the romantic movie Love Again, in which Nick Jonas made a cameo appearance. 

