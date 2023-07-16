Sylvester Stallone enjoys a romantic stroll with his glamorous wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and his glamorous wife Jennifer Flavin appeared as united as ever as they strolled hand-in-hand in Saint-Tropez, France on Saturday.

The duo decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance and since then Flavin is "much happier,” a source told People Magazine.

"She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," the insider said while adding that the couple is learning from their past mistakes.

Amid all this, the actor, 77, was seen spending quality time with his wife as he was seen waving to onlookers as he and entrepreneur Jennifer, 54, walked hand-in-hand around the town's port on the French Riviera, just 10 months after calling off their divorce.

Hollywood star Sylvester cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and a matching pair of shorts which he teamed with some comfortable white trainers.

He shielded his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as he walked alongside Jennifer.

Businesswoman Jennifer looked glamorous in her casually chic ensemble as she was clad in a white dress with a green floral print.

Sylvester and Jennifer arrived in France having enjoyed some time in Italy on Friday.

Last August, the pair shocked the public when they announced they were planning to divorce after 25 years of marriage.