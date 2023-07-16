Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gave tearful Ons Jabeur a warm embrace as she handed her the runners-up trophy at Wimbledon.



According to a report by AFP, when asked what Kate Middleton told her following the 6-4, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova, Ons said: "Same thing after last year.

"To encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously she was very nice."

Later, taking to social media, Kate Middleton, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, said, “And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of.”



Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur was so disconsolate after her shock Wimbledon final defeat on Saturday that she told Kate Middleton, that "hugs are always welcome".

"She didn´t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she´s always nice to me," Jabeur said after losing a second successive Wimbledon final.