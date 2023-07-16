Dolly Parton talks retirement plans: ‘I’d drop dead first’

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has just shed some light into her plans for the future, as well as the direction her career will take now that she is older.

Parton broke everything during one of her most recent interviews with Greatest Hits Radio host Ken Bruce.

There, the singer addressed questions of retirement and admitted, “I would never retire.”

She even went as far as to say, “I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully one I've written.”

“But anyway, that’s how I hope to go because we don't have much of a choice in that.”

This is mainly because Parton feels “as long as I'm able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good, the only way that I would ever slow down would be for that reason.”

However, “But in the meantime, I'm going to make hay while the sun shines.”

For those unversed with Parton’s rise to fame, she solidified herself in the entertainment industry back in 1967 and has since released hit after hit.