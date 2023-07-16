Margot Robbie reveals stance on SAG-AFTRA strike amid ‘Barbie’ promotions

Margot Robbie is in solidarity with her fellow actors who are halting their work amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Birds of Prey actress, 33, shared her stance of the strike, which joined that writers’ strike beginning early in May, during the London premiere Barbie.

Robbie was asked by a Sky News reporter if she was supporting the strike, to which she responded in affirmative.

The Wolf of Wall Street alum was quick to respond with, “Absolutely,” Robbie immediately answered. “I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them.”

Robbie was in the middle of promoting the upcoming Greta-Gerwig directed movie about the iconic Mattel doll when the strike was annoucned.



Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced in a press conference held on Thursday in Los Angeles, that they will call for a strike if their demands are not met.

The call to strike comes after the union’s negotiating committee’s talks with major studios and streaming services about a new contract failed, even after the deadline was extended by weeks, via CNN.

The strike calls means that all actors would halt working on scripted films and TV series and they will also not be promoting any upcoming work through premieres, interviews, or their social media accounts for the duration of the strike.

May actors have shown solidarity with the movement which includes the cast of Oppenheimer. As soon as the announcement was made, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr walked out of their London premiere in support of SAG-AFTRA.