Alert: HEC's important announcement for students, parents

Ahead of the annual university admissions season this year, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued an important announcement for students and parents to ensure that no student faces problems later.



The education commission urged parents and students seeking admissions to various universities to ensure that the university they were applying to was a credited university registered with the relevant accrediting body.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, HEC wrote: "Important Notice for Students and Parents! HEC urges you to ensure the accreditation of professional degree programmes and the recognition of admitting university/sub-campus from HEC before taking admission."

Here is a list of courses and their relevant accrediting bodies:

1. Computing

Students applying for computing programmes must ensure their university is registered with the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC).

2. Business



For a business school's degree to be considered valid by the HEC, the school must be registered with the National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC).

3. Agriculture



All agriculture schools must be registered with the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC).

4. Homeopathy, Tibb

All students seeking admission to hemopathy courses must ensure that the institution they are applying to is registered with the National Council for Homeopathy (NCH).

Moreover, those seeking admissions to tibb must confirm their prospective school's accreditation with National Council for Tibb (NCT).

5. Law

All law schools must be accredited by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) for their degree to be considered HEC verified.

6. Pharmacy

Students interested in degree courses in pharmacy must ensure that their desired institute is registered with the Pakistan Pharmacy Council (PCP).

7. Architecture

All architecture and design schools must be registered with Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP).

8. Medical, dentistry, nursing

All medical universities must be accredited by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Furthermore, those pursuing courses in nursing must ensure their schools are accredited by the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

9. Engineering



All engineering schools must be accredited by the Pakistan Engineers Council (PEC) for their degrees to be considered valid by the HEC.

Furthermore, the HEC added: "Professional degree programmes include Engineering, Medicine & Dentistry, Veterinary Education, Nursing, Architecture and Town Planning, Pharmacy, Law, Homoeopathy, Tibb, Agriculture, Business, Computing, Teacher Education, and Technology."

"These programmes require accreditation from the respective professional councils. To verify the accreditation status of your desired programme, please reach out to the concerned professional councils’ website.

You can find their contact details here.

"For non-professional programmes, it is equally essential to ensure that the admitting university or sub-campus is recognised by the HEC.

"To check the recognition status, visit: http://hec.gov.pk/site/HEls," it concluded.