Austin Butler takes on uncle duties with pal Ashley Tisdale’s daughter

Austin Butler may be busy ahead of his upcoming releases but he is making sure to take some time out to chill with his adorable niece.

Butler shares a very close friendship with his fellow Disney alum, Ashley Tisdale, who shares a two-year-old daughter with husband Christopher French.

On Saturday, July 15th, 2023, the singer and actress took to her Instagram story to share an adorable snap of the Elvis star, 31, in the pool as he held up his niece Jupiter in the pool. The duo seemed to be enjoying their dip in the waters on a hot summers day as they smiled gleefully at each other.

Tisdale and Butler have come a long way from their Disney days as they take on individual projects but continue to support each other.

The High School Musical alum and The Carrie Diaries actor learned through Ancestry’s 2 Lies and a Leaf in November 2022 that the two are also related: they are 10th cousins.

Tisdale has often spoken about the deep connection that she Butler felt with each other when they first met, but she added that her love for her pal grew even deeper after they found out their familial ties.

Speaking of which, the He Said, She Said singer told Us Weekly in March that the Dune: Part Two actor is a responsible uncle as he makes sure to be a part of Jupiter’s life in every way.

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways,” she told the outlet of Butler’s relationship with Jupiter.

“He’s always been able to do that and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”