Victoria Beckham is 'proud' of David Beckham for THIS reason

Victoria Beckham has expressed her excitement after Argentine superstar Lionel Messi signed a contract until 2025 with her husband David Beckham’s Inter Miami League Soccer team.



Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member said, “I don’t have enough words to express how proud I am of @davidbeckham.”

She added, “I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality and it’s finally here!! Kisses.”

Earlier, David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, said "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."



"Today that dream came true.

"I couldn´t be prouder that a player of Leo´s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

