 
menu menu menu

Russell Crowe is seen playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Russell Crowe was seen donning a black shirt and matching shorts before he changed into a pair of jeans
Russell Crowe was seen donning a black shirt and matching shorts before he changed into a pair of jeans

Russell Crowe along with his girlfriend Britney Theriot were seen working up a sweat as they played a game of tennis. After their game, they got in a taxi to continue on and do a little sightseeing.

The Gladiator actor was seen donning a black shirt and matching shorts before he changed into a pair of jeans. Meanwhile, Britney looked sweet in a navy and white tennis dress paired with white sneakers.

Russell Crowe is seen playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot

She decided to opt out of doing any makeup and pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail. The pair are often seen making their way between Sydney and Coffs Harbour where Russell is in the process of building a $400 film studio named Aussiewood.

Britney and Russell confirmed their romance back in 2020 after they shared a kiss on the tennis court. Britney is a former actress who he reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013.

Russell, who is an Oscar Winner, initially rose to fame after he played the role of Maximus in the film Gladiator in 2000. Since then, he has also starred in films like Beautiful Mind and Man of Steel.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’

Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’
Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content

Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content
Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look

Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look
Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76

Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76
Prince William annoys King Charles for THIS reason

Prince William annoys King Charles for THIS reason
Britney Spears showcases singing skills while riding horse

Britney Spears showcases singing skills while riding horse
Angelina Jolie recalls hiring a hitman to ‘end my life in a murder’

Angelina Jolie recalls hiring a hitman to ‘end my life in a murder’
'Dune: Part Two' absent from San Diego Comic-Con due to SAG-AFTRA strike

'Dune: Part Two' absent from San Diego Comic-Con due to SAG-AFTRA strike
'Venom 3' filming paused as SAG-AFTRA strike hits Sony's Marvel Universe

'Venom 3' filming paused as SAG-AFTRA strike hits Sony's Marvel Universe