Russell Crowe is seen playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe was seen donning a black shirt and matching shorts before he changed into a pair of jeans

Russell Crowe along with his girlfriend Britney Theriot were seen working up a sweat as they played a game of tennis. After their game, they got in a taxi to continue on and do a little sightseeing.

The Gladiator actor was seen donning a black shirt and matching shorts before he changed into a pair of jeans. Meanwhile, Britney looked sweet in a navy and white tennis dress paired with white sneakers.

She decided to opt out of doing any makeup and pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail. The pair are often seen making their way between Sydney and Coffs Harbour where Russell is in the process of building a $400 film studio named Aussiewood.

Britney and Russell confirmed their romance back in 2020 after they shared a kiss on the tennis court. Britney is a former actress who he reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013.

Russell, who is an Oscar Winner, initially rose to fame after he played the role of Maximus in the film Gladiator in 2000. Since then, he has also starred in films like Beautiful Mind and Man of Steel.