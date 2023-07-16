Beyonce turns heads in glamorous gown on night out with Jay-Z

Meanwhile, Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy also showed off her fashion sense in a flowing green dress

Beyonce turned heads in a luxurious gown while enjoying a night out along with her partner Jay-Z as well as her daughter Blue Ivy. The 41-year-old looked ready for a red carpet in the plunging black gown with matching gloves.

She posed against a redback drop while she accessorized with diamonds and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was pulled up into a top knot and she completed the look with a pair of high heels.





Meanwhile, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also showed off her fashion sense in a flowing green dress along with a pair of platform Converse shoes.

Jay-Z chose to keep it classic as he donned a black tuxedo and was seen as he raised a champagne glass in one of Beyonce’s photos. She also posted a story where she could be spotted enjoying some time with Jay-Z.

The duo met during the early days of Beyonce’s career and they entered the red carpet together back in 2004. They then officially tied the knot in 2008 before the arrival of their baby, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

Following her were their now six-year-old twins named Sir and Rumi in 2017.