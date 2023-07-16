Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content

The Barbie film, despite being centered around a popular doll adored by young children, has received a rating that deems it unsuitable for those under the age of 12.

Parents are expressing their discontent with the 12A rating as they now face a dilemma: either deny their children the opportunity to watch a blockbuster movie about their beloved toy or risk exposing them to adult-oriented themes they may not be prepared for.

The high-budget comedy, featuring Margot Robbie, received this official classification due to its inclusion of "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language," which includes a bleeped-out expletive.

In one scene, there is a reference to masturbation, and another portrays a group of men harassing Barbie, with one of them slapping her on the buttocks. Barbie responds by retaliating and punching the harasser in the face, leading to her arrest. Mugshots of Barbie and Ken, portrayed by Ryan Gosling, are then shown.

Furthermore, the film includes a scene where a child melts a doll's hair using a lighter, which the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) deemed as "dangerous behavior." The BBFC has also highlighted the usage of the words "crap," "hell," and "damn" in the movie.

The inclusion of such suggestive content has drawn criticism from parents, especially considering that certain Barbie doll models are marketed towards children as young as three years old.

Clare Jones, a 39-year-old parent from Kent, expressed her concerns, stating, "You would think filmmakers would target it towards the younger generation. I'm contemplating whether or not to take my daughter, even though she is a big fan. We even had a Barbie-themed party last year."

She further added, "But now parents need to consider whether or not to take their children. It feels like filmmakers have forgotten the essence of Barbie... as if they are attempting to snatch away their childhood and force them to grow up prematurely."

Jones highlighted that although some of the content may go over children's heads, the main issue lies in the fact that it shouldn't have to be that way.

Similar concerns have been voiced on the Mumsnet online forum. One user wrote, "I really want to see it. My child is nine and plays with Barbies. But I don't know whether to take her or not. I don't think she's ever watched a 12A before."

Another user added, "My seven-year-old is desperate to watch this but I'm reluctant as it's a 12A. Stupid to make a film about a children's toy which a lot of children won't be allowed to see it."