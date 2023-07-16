'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' rakes in $235 million worldwide

Tom Cruise's latest action-packed film, titled "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," is proving to be a formidable force in the global box office. The movie has garnered an impressive $155 million from 70 markets around the world.

In addition to its international success, "Mission: Impossible" has also raked in an estimated $80 million from the domestic box office. This brings the film's total global earnings to a remarkable $235 million within the first five days of its release. Such a substantial figure is particularly noteworthy considering that this movie is the seventh installment in a franchise that has been thrilling audiences for over 27 years. Notably, Imax screens made a significant contribution of $25 million, including a franchise-record-breaking $14 million from overseas markets.

However, despite its box office triumphs, there is a catch. The production costs for "Dead Reckoning Part One" were exorbitant. Paramount and Skydance, the studios behind the film, faced challenges due to COVID-related delays, intermittent filming, and other pandemic-induced safety measures. Consequently, they had spent a staggering $300 million on the movie even before accounting for marketing expenses. As a result, the success of the film at the global box office becomes crucial for it to turn a profit during its theatrical run, especially with the upcoming releases of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" on July 21.

The silver lining lies in the track record of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which has a history of overcoming modest opening weekends. A prime example is the 2018 film "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," which initially collected $61 million domestically but went on to achieve a series record-breaking total of $791 million worldwide. Additionally, "Mission" movies typically generate approximately 70% of their ticket sales from the international box office. This international appeal will help compensate for any underperformance in the domestic market, where "Dead Reckoning" is currently trailing behind initial projections.