‘Love Island’ fans are left laughing over THIS moment

Sammy Root broke into laughter while asleep and claimed he was “keeping his feelings close"

Love Island viewers were left howling with laughter after contestant Sammy Root talked in his sleep in a new Unseen Bits clip. The 22-year-old broke out into laughter while asleep during the night and claimed he was “keeping his feelings close to his chest.”

While he lay in bed beside his ex-partner, Jess Harding, he began to mutter: “It's scary, those feelings. I'm like br br br br br br. I'm keeping my feelings close to my chest.”

Fans of the show took to social media to express their thoughts on the moment with one fan lightly dissing Sammy, saying: “Sammy speaking more sense in his sleep than when he’s awake lmfaooo,” while another thought the moment was a little scary. “Sammy needs to be exorcised that sleep talking was scary!”

A third fan claimed: “Lol Sammy talking in his sleep is hilarious! ... I'd be freaked out if someone done that in the middle of the night!”

“Someone said even in Sammy’s sleep he’s getting to know a bombshell who isn’t Jess and I screamed,” joked another fan while a last one added: “Poor Sammy getting drawn out by #LoveIsland for sleep talking.”