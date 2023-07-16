 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon final: Alcaraz plays spoilsport in Djokovic's shot at history

By
Sports Desk

|July 16, 2023

Spains Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbias Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain. Reuters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain. Reuters

Span's Carlos Alcaraz played spoilsport and broke Novak Djokovic's unbeaten 34-win streak at Wimbledon and a shot at history as the 20-year-old downed the Serb to win the final in a thrilling five-set match. 

The Spanish tennis star defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday.

Alcaraz with the win secured his second Grand Slam after winning the US Open in 2022.

The Spaniard broke the 20-year dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old did not have a great start to the game as he was battered 1-6 in the first set. However, following his not-giving-up mentality, Alcaraz won successive sets 7-6 and 6-1 to get a grip on the match.

However, he was then met with Djokovic’s resilience as the Serb grabbed the fourth set 6-3 and looked in good shape to secure the victory.

But Alcaraz won the final set as he dominated from the very start taking a 3-1 lead, which was then extended to 5-3 and then converted into a 6-4 win.

The Spaniard had nothing but appreciation for his opponent saying that Djokovic is someone he looks after.

“You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis, watching you, since I was born, you already were winning tournaments. It's amazing — you said 36 is the new 26 and  you make that happen,” Alcaraz said while talking about Djokovic. “36 is the new 26. You make that happen.”

Meanwhile, the Serb also lauded the youngster saying: “I thought I’ll only have trouble with you on clay and hard court.”

Djokovic was on his way the win the record 24th Grand Slam and his eight Wimbledon accolade. With Novak’s loss, Federer still holds the record for the most Wimbledon titles with eight wins.

It must be mentioned that Alcaraz become the first player to win over Djokovic at Wimbledon in six years. He is also the only player the beat him at Centre Court for the first time since Andy Murray did it 10 years ago.

With the loss, Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak — which included four titles in a row — came to an end as well.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Hotel accommodation and airfare hike ahead of World Cup match

Pak vs Ind: Hotel accommodation and airfare hike ahead of World Cup match
For how long will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami?

For how long will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami?
'Willing to get therapy to stop sexting': Boxer Amir Khan apologises to wife

'Willing to get therapy to stop sexting': Boxer Amir Khan apologises to wife
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket
Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative Tattoo after historic win

Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative Tattoo after historic win
Liverpool gets £40m bid for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

Liverpool gets £40m bid for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad
Controversial Bairstow stumping: Alex Carey says he would do it again

Controversial Bairstow stumping: Alex Carey says he would do it again

Arsenal completes Declan Rice deal for £105m

Arsenal completes Declan Rice deal for £105m
Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded Wimbledon champion

Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded Wimbledon champion