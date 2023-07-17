PTI President Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

PTI President Parvez Elahi addressing media person in this undated photo. — Online/File

PTI top leader Parvez Elahi will be kept in Lahore Camp Jail.

Decision taken on intelligence committee's recommendation.

He has ability to incite people to create a law, order situation.

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued orders Sunday to detain former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under 3 MPO for 30 days, The News reported.

The Lahore deputy commissioner's order said that Elahi would be kept in Lahore Camp Jail, where he had already been confined.

This decision has been taken after the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee, the notification mentioned.

According to the documents obtained by The News, the committee has reported that Elahi is PTI's leading member and a flamboyant orator.

He has the ability to incite people to create a law and order situation.

The Model Town SP and district intelligence committee have reported that Elahi is capable of creating mischief and disorder, and there is a real fear that his sympathisers can harm lives and property.

They have proposed to keep Elahi under custody for 30 days.

Two FIRs — no 22/604 and 22/1822 — have been registered against him at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, while an FIR 23/1150 has been registered at Ghalib Market Police Station.

According to investigations under these FIRs, it has been proved that Elahi and his companions are involved in arson, terrorism, and putting resistance against law enforcement agencies.

The deputy commissioner order said Elahi could contact the Punjab government against the decision.

Despite getting bail on July 11, Elahi remains incarcerated.

A local court in Lahore had ordered the PTI president's release on bail in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) money laundering case against him.

It may be noted that Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case amid a crackdown on PTI in the wake of the May 9 protests. He was rearrested multiple times after this in different cases, including the two money laundering cases.