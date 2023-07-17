Scott Evans backs brother Chris Evans amid trolls on dating Alba Baptista

Chris Evans confirmed his romance with Alba Baptista earlier this year

Scott Evans has got a strong back of his brother Chris Evans as he is being trolled for dating Alba Baptista.

In the beginning of 2023, Chris posted a compilation video of his mushy moments with Alba, confirming their romance. The video created a storm on the internet. Netizens were quick enough to share their reaction over the news.

They expressed displeasure over the fact that Chris was off the market.

Brother Scott has come forward in support of the 42-year-old actor. During a conversation in Viall Files podcast, he said that everything is tough in today’s world.

“It’s tough with everything … in the world; people can ruin things pretty quickly.”

He went on to say: “It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse. The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that.”

He also quoted his own example how people have made his life difficult for him for dating a guy.

The 39-year-old actor added: “Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’ and all of a sudden it’s article after article, after article, [and] everybody [is] just being like you are a piece of crap to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them.”

“You can only take that for so long, and it makes relationships kind of hard for him”, Scott concluded.

In January 2023, an insider reported to US Magazine that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are in a relationship, and they have got serious about each other in a very less time.

Sources revealed: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight.”