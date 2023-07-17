 
menu menu menu

Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy
Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy 

Sofia Vergara is an effortlessly stylish diva!

The Modern Family alum is celebrating her 51st birthday in the most stunning way ever while on vacation in Italy.

Sofia was a sight for sore eyes as she looked beautiful in a neon green tank top and long, blue, green and white patterned maxi skirt.

The America's Got Talent judge dined at the restaurant Conca del Sogno in Nerano on the Amalfi Coast.

She was accompanied by a friend who wore a maxi dress in the same colour as Sofia's tank top.

The Colombian beauty arrived at the restaurant that overlooks the ocean on the Amalfi coast via boat.

These latest snaps from her Italian getaway come as fans speculate on the state of her marriage after a comment Joe Manganiello, 46, left on her birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Bebe Rexha deletes boyfriend’s text about weight gain after making it public

Bebe Rexha deletes boyfriend’s text about weight gain after making it public
Scott Evans backs brother Chris Evans amid trolls on dating Alba Baptista

Scott Evans backs brother Chris Evans amid trolls on dating Alba Baptista
Prince Andrew asked for '$200 million oil money' from Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew asked for '$200 million oil money' from Jeffrey Epstein
Kim Kardashian 'saved' fan's life

Kim Kardashian 'saved' fan's life
Meghan Markle angers locals with her new stunt in Montecito?

Meghan Markle angers locals with her new stunt in Montecito?
Kate Middleton meets King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton meets King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon
Prince Louis absence felt by fans at Wimbledon final

Prince Louis absence felt by fans at Wimbledon final
Prince George very close to 'other grandparents' with Kate Middleton's busy routine video

Prince George very close to 'other grandparents' with Kate Middleton's busy routine
Prince Harry calls Prince William 'to think about' serving King Charles video

Prince Harry calls Prince William 'to think about' serving King Charles