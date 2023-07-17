Sofia Vergara enjoys lunch with friend during getaway to Italy

Sofia Vergara is an effortlessly stylish diva!

The Modern Family alum is celebrating her 51st birthday in the most stunning way ever while on vacation in Italy.



Sofia was a sight for sore eyes as she looked beautiful in a neon green tank top and long, blue, green and white patterned maxi skirt.

The America's Got Talent judge dined at the restaurant Conca del Sogno in Nerano on the Amalfi Coast.

She was accompanied by a friend who wore a maxi dress in the same colour as Sofia's tank top.

The Colombian beauty arrived at the restaurant that overlooks the ocean on the Amalfi coast via boat.

These latest snaps from her Italian getaway come as fans speculate on the state of her marriage after a comment Joe Manganiello, 46, left on her birthday.