Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have all luxuries except one

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser, in her comment piece for News.com.au observed a grim reality that awaits the three children of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Elser claimed that Prince George is beginning to get a taste of what is to come when he will come of age, and assume royal duties.

Citing his recent appearance at the Wimbledon final, the expert claimed that while Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sans their brother Prince Louis, 5, seemed to be enjoying the day, they were actually on-duty.

“While gloriously overdosing on sunshine and strawberries sounds like a hell of a lot more fun than glumly reviewing the latest surface-to-air missiles in the drizzle (or whatever else the Waleses did at the Tattoo), again, this was a day on the royal clock,” she added.

“Tiny suits were worn, hands were shaken and members of the public had been carefully arranged in lines for the royal troop to press the flesh,” she pointed out. “For George especially, this is all just a taste of what is to come.”

Elser then highlighted the major thing among their many privileges that many other kids had but the royal children did not: “choice.”

The expert considered that while Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a point to raise their children normally, but no matter what they do their circumstance cannot be ‘normal’.

“George might know that other boys aren’t carried aloft to the park in a sedan chair like he is, but nor does that make his childhood ‘normal.’”

She added that George had been working since he was less than one and he did not have a choice to change that.