 
menu menu menu

Prince George warned over breaking THIS centuries-old royal tradition

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Prince George warned over breaking centuries-old royal tradition
Prince George warned over breaking centuries-old royal tradition

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George has received a stark warning amid claims he could break centuries-old royal tradition as the future monarch likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming the king.

Amid these claims, it is warned that breaking the royal tradition could be a “serious mistake” for the future king.

While sharing her opinion over the claims on GB News, per Entertainment Daily, former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe warned, “I think it’s a very, very big mistake, and I wonder how far they’ve thought this through and if Prince William has discussed this thoroughly with the King.”

The royal commentator also explained the reason for a monarch serving in the military as he is the head of the armed forces.

She said, “Now if they’re asking men to go out and fight and die, and they themselves have never so much as served in a peacetime military faction, then inevitably they won’t have the same degree of respect and loyalty.”

The royal expert went on to say if this was a serious decision it was the ‘wrong one’.

Ann requested King Charles to have a “serious conversation” with heir to throne Prince William on it.

According to reports, George’s grandfather King Charles and father Prince William have also served in the military.

Even late Queen Elizabeth spent five months in the British military services.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Cera bought vintage Allan doll to prepare for upcoming 'Barbie' movie

Michael Cera bought vintage Allan doll to prepare for upcoming 'Barbie' movie
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have all luxuries except one

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have all luxuries except one
Madonna’s ex says she will ‘conquer’ her illness for a ‘successful tour’ video

Madonna’s ex says she will ‘conquer’ her illness for a ‘successful tour’
'Love Actually' writer-director Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show

'Love Actually' writer-director Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show
Ryan Gosling recalls receiving an ‘avalanche’ of ‘Barbie’ before filming

Ryan Gosling recalls receiving an ‘avalanche’ of ‘Barbie’ before filming

BBC commentator under fire for focusing on Brad Pitt during Wimbledon

BBC commentator under fire for focusing on Brad Pitt during Wimbledon
Britney Spears on ‘challenges’ she’s facing while writing ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears on ‘challenges’ she’s facing while writing ‘The Woman in Me’
Meghan Markle receives support amid latest claims about Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy video

Meghan Markle receives support amid latest claims about Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy
Coldplay's Chris Martin sings 'Barbie girl' Live in concert on fan's wish: WATCH

Coldplay's Chris Martin sings 'Barbie girl' Live in concert on fan's wish: WATCH