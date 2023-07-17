 
Irish singer Ronan Keating rushes home after brother’s death

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Several stars have paid tribute to Ciaran Keating including Ronan Keating’s former bandmate Keith Duffy
Irish artist Ronan Keating has “dropped everything” as he returns home to provide comfort to his family after the surprising death of his brother. His older brother sadly passed away in a terrible car crash that also left his sister-in-law seriously injured.

Born in Louisburgh, Ireland, Ciaran Keating was on his way to watch his son, Ruairí play football along with his wife Ann Marie when the accident took place. A close friend of Ronan claimed that he is “devastated” by the loss and is “trying to stay strong for the sake of his family.”

Several stars have paid tribute to Ciaran including Ronan’s former bandmate Keith Duffy.

A father of three children, Ciaran around 3:35 PM was on the N5 somewhere close to Swinford, County Mayo driving on a road that is called a “black spot” for accidents.

The couple had been planning to watch their 28-year-old son play for Cork City against the Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland match when the crash took place.

Keith Duffy took to social media to share his condolences, writing: “I can't comprehend the loss and devastation of My brother @rokeating and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now. Ciaran from the early days you toured with us, you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

