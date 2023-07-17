Fans of K-pop group IVE call out agency for neglecting Wonyoung

Fans grew upset after it was revealed Wonyoung had gotten injured

K-pop group IVE’s fans have taken to criticizing their agency Starship Entertainment for allegedly neglecting band member Wonyoung. The situation began when it was revealed that the idol had gotten hurt while filming the I AM music video.

After receiving seven stitches, she returned to the set to continue filming and her agency did not address her injury and attempted to blur it out in photos and videos. After the truth of her injury was revealed by the director of the music video, fans grew angry and one fan even sent a protest van to the company.





The fan wrote: “[TRUCK AND ONLINE PROTEST]

Today marks the start of the truck protest to protect Jang Wonyoung's rights.

The truck will stay at Starship building from 9am to 5pm daily until the agency gives out an appropriate response.”

Meanwhile, other fans criticised them through social media, writing: “Did Starship request for the video about her injury to be taken down? Stop taking us for fools and making us trust you less,” while another added: “Although you don’t post anything about legal actions, you guys immediately delete anything that insults Starship. Just who’s management are you?”