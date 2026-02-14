Nicola Peltz to drop new bombshell amid Beckham family feud

The Beckham family drama is not cooling off anytime soon.

After Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham of mistreating him and wife Nicola Peltz, sources say Nicola is gearing up to tell her side – and it won’t be subtle.

“Nicola’s booked a major interview with a high-end magazine. She’s determined to finally clear her name and prove to the world that she is far from her portrayal as the controlling wife who’s behind Brooklyn’s estrangement from his family,” an insider told Heat magazine.

“She’s kept tight-lipped for a long time out of respect for Brooklyn, but having had her name dragged through the mud and her character questioned has been incredibly upsetting.”

Brooklyn’s six page Instagram statement included explosive allegations – from Victoria allegedly pulling out of designing Nicol’s wedding dress “at the eleventh hour” to claims she “hijacked” their first dance and “humiliated” him. He also alleged the Beckhams said Nicola was “not family” and “consistently disrespecting her.”

Rumours of a rift have swirled since Nicola wore Valentino on her wedding day instead of a Beckham design. Now, with the couple skipping David’s 50th birthday celebrations and social media affection drying up, the divide feels very real.

“Nicola feels that the Beckham PR machine has played a huge role in shaping public opinion… If she continues to be painted as the “wicked witch”, she’ll have no choice but to reveal some bombshells that could destroy Brand Beckham for good,’ a source claimed.

Brooklyn, insiders add, is firmly in her corner: “Brooklyn has given Nicola his full blessing… For Nicola, this is about clearing her name, protecting Brooklyn and setting the record straight.”