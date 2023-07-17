 
Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set

Hugh Jackman delights the crew of 'Deadpool 3' with kind gesture on set

Keeping up with this reputation as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, Hugh Jackman handed out scratch-it lottery tickets to his crew members on the set of Deadpool 3, which is being shot in south of England.

Hugh carried around a stack of lottery tickets on the set and was seen all smiles as he handed them out to various crew members between takes.

This is not the first time the star has handed out lottery tickets on set. He has made a tradition out of the kind act and does it whenever he films.

In 2015 he posted a a photo on social media where he held a lottery ticket and captioned it: “One of my favorite traditions is handing out scratch tickets to the cast and crew. Maybe this is THE one!”

The X-Men star was spotted attending the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. He tweeted photos from the game where he supported Djokovic.

He sat next to Djokovic’s family as the tennis star attempted to make history by winning his eight singles title in the championship, to tie with legendary Roger Federer’s record of most in the men’s game. 

