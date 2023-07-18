Arsenal boss Arteta says Declan Rice is the "lighthouse" they needed for success

Declan Rice trained with his new team-mates in Washington on Monday.—PA Media

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has expressed his belief that the club's recent £100 million acquisition, Declan Rice, can serve as a guiding force for the team, likening him to a "lighthouse."

Rice, a 24-year-old midfielder, made the move from West Ham United, with the deal potentially reaching a total of £105 million.

Rice becomes Arsenal's third major signing this summer, following the transfers of forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £34 million. Despite leading the Premier League for the majority of last season, Arsenal ultimately finished second to Manchester City. Arteta sees Rice as a vital addition, stating that he is precisely what the team needed.

Arteta commented on Rice's qualities, saying, "I see him like a lighthouse. He is willing to illuminate others, enhance their abilities, and elevate the overall performance of the team." The Arsenal manager also highlighted discussions held earlier on how Rice could contribute to the team's development and complement the existing players, injecting a winning mentality into the group.

Rice's experience in the league is considered invaluable by Arteta, who believes it will take the team to new heights. The manager further emphasized the physical attributes that Rice brings to the team, which were lacking for some time. Arteta praised Rice's communication skills, ambition, and passion for the game, stating that these are precisely the qualities the team required.

During Arsenal's pre-season training in Washington, Rice had to engage in bike work due to restrictions. Nonetheless, he had an opportunity to observe his new teammates in action during their opening friendly match against Wayne Rooney's MLS All-Stars. Last season, Arsenal performed exceptionally well, challenging for the Premier League title until the final stages before ultimately settling for second place.

Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy have been proactive in the transfer market, quickly securing key signings. The club's significant investment of over £200 million in the summer transfer window is the highest in the Premier League. With a month of training before their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on August 12th, Arteta and his new signings have ample time to prepare.

The pressure to perform is mounting for Arsenal. Even Arsene Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager, has tipped them as potential league winners. Arteta acknowledges the expectations and understands that the team must demonstrate improvement and earn victories on the pitch. Despite the important signings made by Arsenal, Arteta acknowledges that the club must handle the heightened expectations that come with being Arsenal.