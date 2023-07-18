 
menu menu menu

Lindsay Lohan is a mommy! Actress welcomes first child with Bader Shammas

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Bader Shammas.

The actress gave birth to her little one this week in Dubai, reps reveal.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the source close to the couple announced: "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

The couple has named theor son, Son Luai, meaning "shield or protector"

This comes as the Mean Girls star spoke fondly about motherhood in an interview with Allure.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan added: "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report
Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes video

Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes

After becoming party in Prince Harry's case, Elton John gives evidence at Kevin Spacey's trial

After becoming party in Prince Harry's case, Elton John gives evidence at Kevin Spacey's trial

Watch Nick Jonas help Priyanka Chopra let her hair down in adorable video

Watch Nick Jonas help Priyanka Chopra let her hair down in adorable video
'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway

'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway
Ariana Grande shares Kate Middleton's video video

Ariana Grande shares Kate Middleton's video

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans accuse agency of sabotaging Sakura

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans accuse agency of sabotaging Sakura
Gerry Turner is ABC’s first ‘Golden Bachelor’: ‘It's never too late to fall in love again’ video

Gerry Turner is ABC’s first ‘Golden Bachelor’: ‘It's never too late to fall in love again’
Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency

Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency