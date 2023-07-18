 
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce 'divorce'

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have left fans in shock as they announced to divorce after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple told Page Six.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46 also asked fans for respect of their privacy at this difficult situation.

The exes, in their bombshell statement, said: "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The shocking announcement of split comes just few days after Manganiello's birthday tribute to Vergara came under major scrutiny from fans who labeled it as 'cold'.

The Modern Family star has also been living it up as she is currently celebrating in Capri, Italy and it remains unclear if Joe is on the trip as he has not been featured in any of her social media posts from the trip.

Vergara and Manganiello, according to an insider, are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.

