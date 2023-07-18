Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' made in '57 days'?

'Oppenheimer' is one of Christopher Nolan's shorter shoots after 'Dunkirk' and 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was made on an extremely fast pace, as revealed by the lead actor Cillian Murphy.

According to Murphy, the film Oppenheimer has been made in just 57 days. He called the pace ‘insane.

“We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days. The pace of that was insane”, said the Irish actor.

Previously, Nolan’s World War II thriller Dunkirk was shot in 68 days and Tenet was filmed in 96 days. Therefore, it can be said that Murphy has broken the record of completing one of Nolan’s film in a less time.

With the words of the 42-year-old actor, it doesn’t sound like that there was a lot of pressure from the director, but no matter what, the pace they worked on for Oppenheimer was really intense for the actor.

Murphy, 42, says that working on a Nolan film feels like being on an independent film. He further added: “There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece and the boom op and that’s it."

"There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analog filmmaker.”

As per Variety, even though Oppenheimer was shot in only 57 days being one of Nolan’s shorter shoots, but its runtime is around three hours which is the longest in the ace director’s career.

Cillian Murphy enjoyed working with Christopher Nolan in a big film like Oppenheimer. He has also clearly said publicly and privately to the director that he is available for any of his film in the future as well, no matter how long the movie will be.