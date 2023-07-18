Has Brad Pitt gotten Botox? Star's youthful appearance at Wimbledon sparks rumours

File Footage

Brad Pitt sparked plastic surgery rumours with his charming yet youthful appearance at Wimbledon.



Fans of the Babylon star were quick to point out that the star has gotten Botox to keep his youthful appearance.

Pitt looked dashing with his lightened locks and aviator sunglasses as he sat in the Royal Box donning a blue button-down shirt paired with matching tee and white pants.

Taking to Twitter, people said the star must have gotten Botox as one questioned, "How is he reverse aging?"

"I’m a straight, happily married guy with 2 wonderful kids but dear me, Brad Pitt is the best looking man I’ve ever seen. He’s 59 as well!" one user quipped.

"Most 59-year-olds do not look like Brad Pitt," one user said while another noted, "He's likely had work done or Botox at the least."

One comment read, "Brad Pitt looks amazing for his age and whatever 'work' has contributed to that has been done very well."

"Brad Pitt's had some work done,” another accused him of getting cosmetic work done. “Surely you can see that?"

Recently, the Hollywood hunk was slammed in a new complaint by his ex Angelina Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel over his claims about the French winery Château Miraval.

The papers added that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.