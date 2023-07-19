 
Gigi Hadid's first statement after being released following cannabis arrest

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Gigi Hadids first statement after being released following cannabis arrest

Gigi Hadid, in her first statement after release, has confirmed - via her  representative - that she was arrested for possession of cannabis while holidaying in the Cayman Islands, adding that the drugs were purchased legally "for medical use".

The supermodel's representative, in a statement shared with the PA, said "Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical licence. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017." 

The representative, on behalf of the model, claimed that "her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

It was previously reported that Hadid and a friend were taken into custody upon landing at the Owen Roberts International Airport, after customs officials found cannabis in their bags. 

Gigi and her pal were reportedly taken to a detention centre before being released on bail.

Earlier, E! News claimed that a local news outlet revealed that the model and her friend appeared in court on 12 July, where they were formally charged and pleaded guilty. They were both fined $1,000, and no conviction was recorded.

Gigi, who co-hosts Netflix competition show Next In Fashion, shared series of pictures to her Instagram on Tuesday from her fun-filled moments with pals at a beach, captioning: "All's well that ends well".

The post drew many comments from her followers, querying whether or not she had been arrested.

