Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd continuing to film despite SAG-AFTRA strike

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd are some of the few actors who are still continuing to film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The duo, who is set to star as father and daughter in Death of a Unicorn, are working for A24’s production, which has gained approval to work during the strike, reported by Variety.

The movie is to be shot in Hungary and filming is scheduled to begin soon. The movie will be directed by Alex Scharfman, who will also pen the script. The plot of the movie is still under wraps.

However, according to ComicBook.com the movie will revolve around a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home.

The outlet revealed that there are 39 independent productions which are not tied to Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers companies. This would mean the indie films will proceed on with their productions.

The SAG-AFTRA strike had joined the ongoing strike by Writers Guild of America which started in May after they failed to reach an agreement over their working conditions, fair payments and job security.

When their demands were not met, they went on strike and SAG-AFTRA joined it against the film and TV companies in 43 years on Thursday, July 13th, 2023.

The actors guild faces issues with artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and basic increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation.