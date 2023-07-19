 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'separation' rumours spark debate over Archie, Lilibet custody

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift and 'separation' rumours have sparked new debate online over the custody of their two children --Archie and Lilibet.

Reacting to a report by Page Six, titled “Rumors swirl there’s trouble in paradise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle”, one royal fan commented “So had a chat with a friend from the UK who is into all this royal stuff and she said if they split up, determination of who gets the kids could be determined by and old royal family "law" that states whose "loins" the children came from is the determination of if the child is in line to the throne.”

Another said, “When Charles and Diana were divorcing, the jurisdiction of the Crown could come into play, stating that the Queen was the guardian of William and Harry. Whenever I mentioned that fact to people, they didn't know what I was talking about.”

Earlier, amid rumours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage was crumbling, royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt claimed the royal couple can’t split.

Petronella Wyatt said Meghan and Harry’s break up doesn’t seem likely because of the custody laws in America and the Duke of Sussex strained relationship with his estranged brother Prince William.

She said, “He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans … What would happen to the children because there are the American custody laws?

