Johnny Depp leaves fans concerned

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has left his fans worried after he postponed 'The Hollywood Vampires' concert last minute.

Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a photo from 'The Hollywood Vampires’ account and announced, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest.

“All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full.”

Depp further said, “We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry.

“Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires.”

Reacting to the post, one concerned fan wrote, “There could be something really wrong with a member of the crew or band. I’m sure they won’t cancel otherwise. Be patient. They’ll tell in their own time.”

Another said, “Oh no! Hope everyone is okay.”

“We are deeply concerned and hope that everyone is alright?!?! We are sorry for the fans been waiting for hours,” said the third fan.

Another commented, “They wouldn’t cancel if it wasn’t something important. Hope everyone is in good health.”

