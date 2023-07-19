Joe Manganiello will run away from Hollywood after Sofia Vergara divorce: Close pal

File Footage

Joe Manganiello may soon leave the lavish lifestyle he has in Hollywood for a much quieter and peaceful life in a modest small town after parting ways from Sofia Vergara.



Speaking with The Sun, a close pal of the Magic Mike's Last Dance actor said that despite seven-year marriage to Vergara, Manganiello is not habitual of her lifestyle.

The insider said that he only lived in Beverly Hills for the happiness of his now soon-to-be ex-wife and now that are no more together, there won’t be a reason for him to stick around.

The anonymous friend also claimed that their different lifestyle aspirations was one of the reasons that they could not continue living together.

"I don't think Joe was ever really comfortable in a giant Los Angeles mansion or on the beaches of Saint Tropez,” the insider said.

“He saw that stuff for what it was and only let it into his life because it made Sofia happy,” the pal added.

“No way is Joe staying in Beverly Hills now that he's out of this marriage, and I would not be shocked if he found some modest small town to settle down in.

“He misses the backyard barbecues and friend group he had in the early days of his career, and he tried to recreate that vibe during this marriage, without much success,” he shared.

The pal continued: “To his credit, he's been careful and smart with the money he's made from acting but Joe isn't interested in conquering the world like Sofia is.

“He was never willing to play that game.”