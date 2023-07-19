Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘completely failed’ Thomas Markle

Royal experts are of the opinion that Thomas Markle has been ‘completely and utterly failed’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, since the royal wedding.



Admissions and claims against Meghan and her father Thomas Markle have been shared by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

Everything has been shared during his piece for the Daily Mail.

In the piece, Mr Eden referenced Thomas Markle and his daughter’s shortcomings.

He started the conversation off by accusing the Palace of being ‘lacklustre in their ability to support Thomas Markle during Meghan’s marriage.

“It seemed then — and it seems now — remarkable that proper efforts were not put in place to prepare Mr Markle for the news,” Mr Eden wrote.

“Providing an aide to brief him or better still flying him to London and accommodating him in a royal home where he could have acclimatised ahead of the wedding” was also never considered by the aides in Buckingham Palace Mr Eden believes.

He even went as far as to add how “perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's. Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.”

“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews,” but they didn’t, Mr Eden added before signing off.